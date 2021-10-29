Vaccinations going well in the desert . . .

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Vaccinations are going well in the desert ... but not our desert. I’m speaking of the desert belonging to the Royal Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. That’s real desert — sand and rocks and not much else. Water is supplied to residents for only a few hours each week. While their taps flow, they fill the ubiquitous white plastic tanks on their rooftops and whatever other containers they can get their hands on — and it must sustain them until the following week when the water flows again. If you want to see what Tucson will look like in 50 years if we do not get climate change under control, visit Jordan today.
Although rich in history, Jordan is a poor country monetarily. It has little in the way of valuable natural resources to speak of. It is not a modern-day trade-hub. It doesn’t have industry, large-scale manufacturing or even a giant labor force. They don’t have oil. Jordan’s top export is knitted or woven garments. Agriculture in a land where some regions see rainfall once every 10 years is all but non-existent. About 1.3 million of Jordan’s nearly 11 million residents are Bedouin nomads and live as they have for over a thousand years. Tourism to Jerash, Mt. Nebo, and the Dead Sea Resorts, which had been a major source of income, has been decimated by the pandemic. Petra, which is normally subject to a crush of tourists jockeying to get a position to photograph the Treasury, is practically deserted.
The Jordanian people must rely on other countries for virtually everything they consume. Food, vehicles, electronics and Covid-19 vaccines all must be imported.
Yet, despite all of these issues, according to the Jordan Times as of August 4th, more than 52% of Jordanians are fully vaccinated. The percentage is even higher within the capital, Amman. Four foreign vaccines are available; Pfizer, Astra-Zeneca, Sinopharm and Sputnik. In a country that is so poor and so dependent upon the generosity of other countries, I found the percentage of vaccinated people impressive. But how did they accomplish that?
My wife and I visited Jordan in September. The answer to my question came during a conversation a taxi driver, Mohammed, who picked us up at the airport and drove us to Amman. Mohammed spoke English fluently as he had spent 17 years living in Florida. While trying to avoid politics, I asked him about the Covid situation in Jordan as we passed several roadside drive-thru Covid testing sites.
Vaccines are hard to come by outside of Amman he told us — especially ones that require special handling. They have only limited availability in the city, and when they become available, people don’t hesitate to get them. What Mohammed told us was that while nobody likes getting a shot, and some are concerned about the vaccine’s safety, “we are doing it to protect our people and re-open our country.”
We returned from the Middle East in October to the same news as when we left — we have an overabundance of both vaccines, and people unwilling to receive them. When Mohammed asked about vaccines in the U.S., I didn’t tell him about the various state government lawsuits to ban vaccine mandates or about the threats of employment terminations, or about increased employee insurance contributions for the unvaccinated. I also didn’t tell this taxi driver, who lives and works in a developing country, about our incentives such as cash payments, paid leave from work, lottery tickets or offers of million-dollar prizes to get the vaccine. I was honestly too embarrassed to acknowledge the inexplicable, intractable, and selfish resistance of a large portion of our population. In Jordan, where they rely on other countries for everything, and make-do with next-to-nothing, I didn’t think he would fully understand.
Frankly, I don’t understand, either.
James Nesci is a retired Tucson defense attorney, author, and travels the world.