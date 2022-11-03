 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We are running extra letters to the editor this week

The Nov. 8 election is approaching and Southern Arizona voters are deciding which candidates deserve their vote.

They also are submitting more letters to the editor than we can fit on just one page. We’d like to include as many as we can, so we will run an extra page of letters over the next few days.

As you might expect, many of these letters deal with the upcoming election. If you’re interested in learning more about the candidates, visit the Star’s voter guide at http://tucne.ws/guide2022 or go to the Star’s election coverage page at tucson.com/election. You’ll find videos of interviews with candidates, guest opinions written by candidates, written responses to questionnaires, and links to news articles about local races.

If you have any questions or comments, contact Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at staropinions@tucson.com.

