 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We want to hear from readers; send us your letters to the editor

As always, we welcome your letters to the editor. You can tell us what you thought about the midterm elections or let us know what you think about the future of Arizona or the country as a whole. You also can share something pleasant that happened to you or tell us about a local issue you think deserves more attention.

Submit letters to the editors, or guest opinions if you want to elaborate on your thoughts, at tucson.com/opinion or by using the QR code. If you have questions or comments, contact Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at staropinions@tucson.com.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Pima County Attorney failed in Meixner homicide

OPINION: "One hopes Conover will be more transparent with the public in the future and commit that she and her office will do more to prevent tragedies involving identified campus threats," writes David Berkman, former chief criminal deputy at the Pima County Attorney's Office.

Heather Mace: What millennials taught this Gen Xer about work

Heather Mace: What millennials taught this Gen Xer about work

OPINION: "I am grateful for the examples of work-life balance demonstrated by my younger co-workers. In fact, I think I’ll follow their lead and spend the rest of this beautiful day with my family. After all, as the millennial generation has reminded me, this time truly is invaluable," writes Star contributor Heather Mace. 

Local Opinion: Thanksgiving is what you make of it

Local Opinion: Thanksgiving is what you make of it

OPINION: "But I also wanted to tell them that politics, hatred, and settling scores real and imagined aside, most of us really do have a lot of real things to be thankful for most of the time," writes Tucsonan Mary Stanik. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News