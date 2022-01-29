 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We'd like a better grasp of S. Arizona's Black history

We'd like a better grasp of S. Arizona's Black history

We at the Star’s opinion pages are looking for local experts to clarify topics that come up frequently in letters to the editor.

Over the past week, Star readers suggested several local people who could help us understand the filibuster and voting rights, either by writing a guest opinion or answering questions at one of our weekly reader chats.

Please keep sending us your suggestions, preferably for local, rather than national, experts.

February is Black History Month and we would like to hear from local people who can help readers understand how that history has unfolded in Southern Arizona, such as important historical events or current trends that deserve a closer look.

Are you an expert on these topics? Do you know somebody who is? Send your thoughts and suggestions to Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at cprendergast@tucson.com

