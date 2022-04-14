 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We'd like to hear from candidates, voters

Election season is upon us, and we’d like to hear from candidates running for local, state and federal offices.

For candidates, the Star’s opinion pages are a chance to speak to a broad audience about a particular issue — we are not looking for platforms or candidate statements. For voters, the opinion pages are a place to see whether candidates can make coherent arguments about issues that are important to you.

As always, we also welcome opinions from Southern Arizona voters about candidates and issues.

Let us know what you think by sending a letter to the editor or submitting a guest opinion at tucson.com/opinion. If you have any questions, contact Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at cprendergast@tucson.com

