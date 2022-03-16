We'd like to hear from Southern Arizonans with ties to Ukraine, Russia

Over the past few weeks, we have published several columns written by people who were born in Ukraine, who have family in Ukraine, or lived in Ukraine. Those columns provide valuable perspectives on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For the most part, those columns were published by outlets in other states. I’d like to invite Southern Arizonans with ties to Ukraine to share their perspectives on the Star’s Opinion pages. I’d also like to invite local people with ties to Russia to share their thoughts.

Please submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion at tucson.com/opinion. If you have questions, send an email to Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at cprendergast@tucson.com

