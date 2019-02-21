Arizona’s legions of outdoor enthusiasts can all breathe a little easier. Sue Black’s tumultuous reign is over and there’s a strong steady hand on the tiller at Arizona State Parks and Trails. Bob Broschied came home to Arizona after serving five years as Executive Director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper described Bob as “an incredible leader with strong vision”. We’ve turned the page, but there’s an important lesson to be learned from the Sue Black era. With the job of Parks Director comes the awesome responsibility of managing natural and cultural resources for present and future generations. We must never again allow revenue generation to take priority over stewardship of the resource.
There’s more good news. The current legislative session offers the best opportunity in ten years to Restore the Parks Heritage Fund. The Arizona Parks Heritage Fund may be the best investment of lottery dollars many Arizonans never heard of. Enacted by voters in 1990, the Heritage Fund directed $20 million to be divided equally each year between State Parks and Game and Fish. Heritage fund grants often served as seed money for matching funds from other sources. Total yearly investment was typically more than double the direct $10 million appropriation.
Parks grants have built and improved trails, campgrounds, picnic facilities, boat docks and ramps. Historical restoration grants have helped preserve important parts of our rich cultural heritage including Flagstaff’s Riordan Mansion, Yuma’s Territorial Prison, and Tucson’s Mission San Xavier del Bac. Every community in our state has benefited from Parks Heritage Fund grants.
Heritage funded improvements to parks and historic sites helped attract 3.2 million visitors, about half from out of state, in 2018. That’s more than double the combined home game attendance of the Arizona Cardinals, ASU Sun Devils, and UA Wildcats. State Park visitors generate more than $300 million in economic activity each year in the mostly rural host communities.
In response to the economic downturn and decline in tax revenue the legislature swept the remaining balance of the Parks Heritage Fund into the general fund and inexplicably eliminated the fund in 2011.
Now, thanks to a bi-partisan coalition of state legislators a new Parks Heritage Fund may be born. Two bills are worthy of our support.
Senate Bill 1241 passed the Senate Natural Resources Committee unanimously, and headed for a second hearing in Senate Appropriations. Special thanks to lead sponsor Sen. Kate Brophy McGee (R-Phoenix), and co-sponsors Sens. Heather Carter (R-Cave Creek), Tony Navarette (D-Phoenix), Paul Boyer (R-Phoenix), Frank Pratt (R-Casa Grande), Lisa Otondo (D-Yuma), and Sine Kerr (R-Buckeye).
House Bill 2701 has its first committee hearing the week of February 19. Special thanks to lead sponsor Rep. Joanne Osborne, (R-District 13), and co-sponsors Andres Cano (D-Tucson), Regina Cobb (R-Kingman), Tim Dunn (R-District 13), Charlene Fernandez (D-Yuma), John Kavanagh (R-Fountain Hills), Ben Toma (R-District 22), and Sen. Sine Kerr (R-Buckeye).
Both bills passed out of committee this week.
We’re off to a good start but there are more hurdles to clear. Our state legislators need to hear from us. If you don’t know who’s representing you in Phoenix, the Arizona State Legislature’s website will guide you. See the Arizona Heritage Alliance website for up to date information.