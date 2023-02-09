The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The public must be part of the solutions conversation about our water crisis.

After all, according to Arizona Water Law: “The waters of all sources, flowing in streams, canyons, ravines or other natural channels, or in definite underground channels, whether perennial or intermittent, flood, waste or surplus water, and of lakes, ponds and springs on the surface, belong to the public and are subject to appropriation and beneficial use.....”, (Arizona Revised Statutes § 45-141).

It is time to evaluate two pathways to a more secure future of the public’s water.

The first pathway is to continue with the current management approach, within the confines of our outdated water laws of prior appropriation and beneficial use. This management system requires many piecemeal solutions (legislative bills) to patch the gaps created by these outdated water laws. It also requires a legislature willing to hear and debate the various proposed solutions. This has not happened in the Arizona Legislature nor does it look like it will happen anytime soon. This pathway reacts to a crisis as it arises; it has done little to prevent the depletion of the public’s water.

Arizona streams, rivers and springs are drying up, mostly due to overuse. Water’s value is defined by dollars and acre-feet and is dammed, channeled and piped to accommodate fixed-quantity water rights. This current management path reduces the value of water to what is needed now — for human uses — with no regard for the health of the stream/spring or the other beings that depend on these water sources. Water became a commodity to be sold and moved for profit. Arizona rivers can be managed right out of existence. The public has little say in what happens to its water.

The second pathway involves a shift in how we view water — a shift toward water stewardship.

It involves looking at all the values of water, such as its ties to local communities, cultures, the human spirit and its value for other beings and ecosystem integrity.

It would require a shift away from fixed-quantity water rights; a shift away from our outdated water laws of prior appropriation and beneficial use. This shift may already be occurring for the Colorado River Basin. The basin states are trying to change the fixed quantity of water that they have been entitled to in the past. If they can’t agree on cuts, the Bureau of Reclamation will determine the changes. Changes in this fixed quantity of Colorado River water will trickle down to changes in other fixed-quantity water rights.

Water stewardship looks at water as a whole, the interconnections of ephemeral, intermittent, and perennial streams, springs, watersheds and groundwater. Human uses/needs are a part of the whole and must be balanced with the health of the watershed, the health of the system as a whole. Stewardship management would not allow the public’s water to be managed out of existence. This second pathway requires an overarching water policy that includes honest assessments of what crops, industries, growth and development can be sustainably maintained. It manages water in a more responsible way; it allows for more flexibility and resiliency in adapting to climate and water resource changes.

The water crisis is complex, but much of this water crisis is human-made, by taking out more water than can be replaced. Our hotter and drier climate is compounding this situation. The current path for solutions is slow and reactionary. We need new, bold leadership to explore new pathways that offer more stability and more protection for the public’s water now and for future generations.

Let the conversations for new pathways begin!