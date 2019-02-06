Hear that crunching sound?
It’s the eggshells that 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls are stomping through, backing up and stomping upon all over again, as they attempt to satisfy the base’s delicate demands for Medicare for all.
The left-wing die-hards sometimes argue that supporting Medicare for all should be a litmus test for anyone seeking the 2020 nomination because it’s not only good policy but good politics, too. The entrenched establishment may claim it’s a “radical” idea, but surveys suggest it’s mainstream.
“If I look at polling and 70 percent of the people support Medicare for all, if a very significant percentage of people think the rich, the very rich, should start paying their fair share of taxes,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told The New York Times, “I think I’d be pretty dumb not to develop policies that capture what the American people want.”
In a sense, Sanders is right: The phrase “Medicare for all” polls favorably (though not always at 70 percent), and has for several years.
Here’s the problem. The things Americans are apparently envisioning when they tell pollsters they support Medicare for all turn out to be a different, vaguer and more varied set of ideas than the specific thing that Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and others in the progressive base are proposing.
Sanders, et al., want all Americans enrolled in a single, generous, government-run — or single-payer — plan with no private insurers offering their own similar, competing policies. (To be clear, Medicare relies heavily on privately run insurance plans.)
How does the public feel about this?
If you simply ask, “Do you favor or oppose having a national health plan, sometimes called Medicare for all?” 56 percent of respondents favor it, according to a January Kaiser Family Foundation poll.
But mention that Medicare for all involves getting rid of private insurance companies, and support plummets to 37 percent. Which should not be that surprising. Most adults have private insurance, and most like it. They’re nervous about losing it.
Sen. Kamala D. Harris, D-Calif., learned this the hard way, when the presidential candidate spelled out during a CNN town hall last week that she favored eliminating private insurance.
After a backlash, Harris’ staff walked back her comments, noting that she preferred Sanders-style single-payer but had also co-sponsored bills that allowed private insurance plans to coexist alongside expanded public insurance. That, in turn, inflamed the left.
Wary of provoking the single-payer-or-bust-ers, other Democratic 2020 candidates have given incoherent or noncommittal remarks on the subject. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) confusingly said he supported continued “private health care,” which might mean insurers but also might simply mean providers.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) — who, like Harris and Booker, co-sponsored Sanders’ single-payer bill — have both sidestepped the issue. Asked about private insurance, Warren said last week there were a lot of paths to get to “affordable health care for every American.”
And you know what? That’s the right answer right now.
The thing Americans want most, if you look at the polling, is not single-payer per se. They want universal, affordable coverage that doesn’t leave them begging on GoFundMe for their kids’ insulin. In that same Kaiser survey, support for “Medicare for all” was highest — 71 percent — when respondents were told it would “guarantee health insurance as a right for all Americans.”
And purity tests aside, there are many ways to achieve that outcome. Across health-policy wonkland, there are vibrant debates over many alternative ideas. These include allowing non-elderly adults to buy into Medicare, allowing employers to purchase Medicare for workers, a Medicaid buy-in program and enrolling all newborns in a government plan.
Rather than insisting that “there’s no viable path to the Democratic nomination for someone who does not support single-payer health care,” as one progressive writer put it, Democrats should start with principles and objectives, then figure out the most effective and feasible route.
This is the richest country on Earth. Truly, we can figure this out. But not if we let the perfect become the enemy of the good.