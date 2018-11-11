For Cuban-Americans of my generation, a generation that came to this country as children in the early 1960s, it was almost predestined that we would vote Republican. Ever the grateful immigrant, my single mother instilled in us a fierce love for the values this country represented.
In spite of the fact that in 1961 the president was a Democrat, for her, those values were best embodied by Republicans who fiercely opposed communism and gave her children a shot at the American dream. Besides, President John F. Kennedy was saddled with the Bay of Pigs debacle, which soured many Cuban-Americans on the Democratic Party for years to come.
My mother’s entire existence was ripped apart after Fidel Castro’s revolution in 1959, and seven of her 10 children were whisked away to the U.S. alone, like so many other Cuban children, through Operation Pedro Pan, before we were all reunited nearly a year later in Miami. From that moment on, my mother Adela became the most patriotic American imaginable, and a devoted Republican.
A newly minted naturalized citizen, Adela wanted us to understand the responsibility of being Americans, so she had each of us wait until we were adults to become citizens. I became a bicentennial American citizen after graduating high school in 1976. That was also the first year I voted, and I voted for Republican President Gerald Ford.
Even at 18, the values the Republican Party represented, the values that opposed despots like Fidel Castro and welcomed immigrants fleeing oppression, had been deeply ingrained in me.
Then in the mid-1980s, after having voted for Ronald Regan, I became aware of what our country was doing throughout Latin America, especially during the Civil War in El Salvador, where our government backed a military dictatorship that killed 30,000 of its own people, including the just recently canonized Catholic Archbishop Oscar Romero, who spoke out against the atrocities being committed against his people.
In the Guatemalan civil war, our government supported one military dictatorship after another, who between 1960 and 1996 were responsible for the deaths of over 300,000 people, mostly the rural poor and indigenous Mayans. Somehow this struck me as different — these were not tyrants or despots suppressing their people, and I could not reconcile those actions with the values a Republican president like Ronald Regan were supposed to represent. The words he used seemed familiar, but his actions struck me as contradictory, even hypocritical, and the Republican Party lost my allegiance.
Now as an idealistic former Republican and patriotic immigrant, I am struck more than ever by the hypocrisy of Republicans in Congress and the White House.
President Trump’s campaign to criminalize and dehumanize a caravan of Central Americans fleeing rampant violence and crushing poverty has reached a new low.
The president is threatening to issue an executive order that would close the U.S. border with Mexico to immigrants in the caravan, including asylum-seekers.
The United Nations refugee agency estimates that as many as 7,000 people fleeing violence and extreme poverty in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala have traveled in the caravan, and UNICEF says that as many as 2,300 children traveling with them need protection.
Still nearly a thousand miles from the U.S. border, the caravan has been vilified by President Trump, who has been widely criticized for using fear tactics and inflammatory rhetoric.
Without offering evidence, he has characterized people in the caravan as “criminals and middle Easterners,” completely degrading thousands of families and blatantly equating all Middle Easterners with terrorists.
Now, he has retweeted racist Republican TV propaganda with reality TV-style clips of a heartless Latino murderer, and rampaging crowds of brown people, clearly meant to stoke the fear of immigrants in the caravan from Latin America.
Even more offensively, Trump is now fanning the nationalist flames by threatening to change the 14th Amendment of our Constitution. Countless women and men who were killed and maimed in this country’s wars, from Iraq to Iwo Jima, who cherish the citizenship the 14th Amendment gave them, would likely feel betrayed by this president’s casual suggestion.
In grade school, the only fight I remember getting into was when a kid called me a “Cuban hijacker.”
Now, to see the president of the U.S. use language that purposely debases and humiliates thousands of innocent women and children turning to this country for help, as my family did, is infuriating.
As a patriotic citizen of this country I have always held compassion as a core American value, but the words and actions of this president are clearly divisive and exclusionary.
As a theater professor at Northwestern University, I teach my students that empathy is a defining characteristic of human beings. It is essential not just to our work but to our survival as a society. The ancient Greeks, founders of democracy, viewed theatrical performance as sacred, as an integral aspect of any functioning democracy. For an actor, empathy and imagination work in tandem to create believable human behavior. My students also learn that character is defined by actions, or as the great acting teacher Sanford Meisner said, “Character comes from how you do what you do.”
In this moment, the character of our nation is being defined by how President Trump is responding to this caravan from Central America. His actions and words make us look frightened and weak, the most powerful country in the world so threatened by a group of desperate families that its leader must resort to degrading characterizations and the threat of military intervention.
To be sure, immigration and border security are a reality that must be addressed, but the real issue with the caravan is larger than that, and the potential solutions much more humane.
Never one to acknowledge mistakes, Trump is unlikely, however, to see our failed policies in Latin America as part of the problem. He is, after all, not an actor but a “reality TV star,” a role in which empathy and character are liabilities.
As a grateful refugee, my mother worshiped this country’s character, and the values that welcomed her own little caravan of 10 children after traveling only 90 miles on a plane.
From this perspective of the American dream that my mother worked two jobs for years to afford us, I now see that those values my mother was so beholden to did not belong exclusively to Republicans — they were American values now betrayed by the character, words and actions of this American president.