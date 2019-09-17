The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
On Jan. 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. During the Oath of Office he stated, “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
President Trump has done nothing to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
He continues to do the opposite of what he was sworn to do and has proven that he is unfit to be the president.
Every year on Sept. 17, we celebrate Constitution Day to commemorate the day that our Founding Fathers signed the supreme law of the land. The Constitution is a document that speaks of promoting the general welfare, domestic tranquility and equal protection of the law — none of which is being executed by Trump.
This year, we must honor the U.S. Constitution by celebrating a day without Trump. Anybody who cares about the destructive path in which the United States is headed, should block Trump from both the conscious and subconscious. In fact, even if you are unconscious, you should spend the day without acknowledging him.
The media should not cover him. People should not Tweet or post on social media about him. Stop following him on Twitter.
It should be a complete Trump blackout by those who don’t support his fascist agenda.
We owe it to our nation.
We owe it to the Constitution that is being trampled on by this president.
We owe it to all the men and women who have defended this great nation and our freedoms.
Some may argue that we must continually watch him like a hawk. Our eyes and ears are the checks and balances during this tumultuous presidency.
The Washington Post Fact Checker has determined that Trump has told more than 12,000 lies or misleading statements, thus far, as president. His infantile behavior is beneath the dignity of the office and unhealthy for the nation and our global allies.
There are still plenty of people watching his every move (on and off the golf course), and a day off will be a healthy decision.
Let’s make Sept. 17, Constitution Day, a cathartic day. A day where we can take a long, deep breath and a break from the unending insanity. It may, in a small or big(ly) way, do some damage to Trump’s massive ego. At least it will make us feel good.
Make a game out of it. For example, if someone says “Trump” on that day, then they must do 45 push-ups or write “emoluments” 45 times on a chalkboard.
In response, Trump may throw temper tantrums and tweet out complaints like a 3-year-old who is not getting enough attention. But perhaps ignoring him will become a more regular occurrence.
Look, I’m as guilty as the next guy. I spend way too much time commenting or posting about Trump. I believe many of us need a short, collective, symbolic break from him. It is for these reasons why I call upon all media organizations and private citizens to have a moratorium on Trump on September 17, 2019. At least, for this one day, we should build our own big beautiful wall — blocking him from our psyche.
Spread the word.
Please share this message and use the hashtags #DWT or #DayWithoutTrump.