The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Multiple news outlets report that remotely located solar and wind farms will require new upgraded high-voltage lines to move electricity from those remote locations to power-hungry urban centers.

Those transmission lines will require permits to cross multiple districts, and getting those permits will require multiple environmental impact statements and will likely lead to years of court battles.

Final approval of the Sunzia power line from a remote wind farm in New Mexico to a sub-station near Red Rock in Pinal County took 14 years. Power delivery is scheduled to occur two years from now, in 2025.

That’s a long wait that we can’t afford. Mitigating the impact of climate change requires rapid deployment of solar and wind capacity that avoids lengthy permitting review. We can do this by utilizing unused space throughout the city.

Urban sidewalks find pedestrians seeking shade to walk in as motorists search for parking in shaded areas. Air conditioners gulp electricity as they remove heat falling on the roofs. But all that heat can be converted to energy by covering parking lots, outdoor dining areas and rooftops with solar panels. More power can be generated by placing solar panels above small wind turbines on the flat roofs of large commercial buildings.

Combining rooftop solar and wind turbines has already been demonstrated in the Netherlands and Detroit, two places not known for sunshine. Combining wind turbines and solar on Netherland apartment buildings provided 85% percent of the building’s electricity.

Multiple advantages result from utilizing those empty spaces. Reduced public and private electrical costs save money for owners, taxpayers, and consumers. Shaded outdoor dining spaces would be welcomed by patrons. Overhead solar panels on parking lots could allow drivers to return to a shaded electric automobile with a fully charged battery from electricity produced by those same solar panels. Installation costs are a one-time cost that can be amortized over the 25-year life of the solar panels.

Additionally, widely distributed power generation is more secure. Televised images of Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s power plants reveal the vulnerability of concentrated electrical generation. Sub-stations have been attacked with nothing more than a rifle, denying power to thousands. 2022’s Hurricane Ian left millions of Lee County Floridians without electrical power, but Lee County’s Babcock Ranch, powered by solar panels and located less than 15 miles from hurricane-devastated Fort Myers, never lost power.

Reducing harm from climate change requires that we electrify everything primarily with wind and sun power. That power is nearly always available for when the sun goes down and the wind picks up speed. Coupled with battery storage, it will meet nearly all our energy needs and reduce the need for permits to allow lengthy transmission lines from remote locations.

The essential framework to do this is mostly in place. Changes to allow a two-way flow of electricity to and from the grid will be needed, but these changes are doable. Those changes will require a different business model, which presents an enormous opportunity for either a community-based solar company or Tucson Electric Power.

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act provides funds to help to pay for the transition. The Sunzia Power Line will cost $8 billion dollars. Could acres of Southwestern rooftops and parking lots be covered with solar panels and wind turbines for less? It is hard to believe they couldn’t.

The consequences of a long delay in transitioning to clean energy are tragic. The task before us is urgent. We can’t wait for years to transition to cleaner and safer energy. We can have a secure energy source, shaded parking lots, homes, business, and transport powered by locally available renewable clean energy. In doing so, we can leave future generations a cleaner and more secure world. All we need is the political will to demand legislation allowing the change.