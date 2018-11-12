Can children ever recover from the tragic effects of parent/child separation? I witness photos on the news and hear the sounds of children wailing as their mothers or loved ones are wrenched away. I also see and hear about the moment when children at the border are reunited and what happens afterwards. Arizona shelters have housed 328 children separated from their parents. Glazed eyes, talk of trouble sleeping, and not letting a mother or father out of their sight. Panic attacks later on.
I have a personal understanding of these after effects because it happened to me. The money and privilege my parents had was no small thing, but the emotional scars remain. Early intervention is crucial to helping children deal with the trauma.
When I was 4 and my sister, 6, my parents went down to the cellar to light the pilot light on a gas heater. Gas with no smell had been escaping for hours. My mother lit a match and flames engulfed them. They managed to escape up a rickety ladder; a neighbor heard their cries and they were whisked away. My mother was facially disfigured. My father was burned severely as well.
Children weren’t allowed in hospitals in the 1950s, and my sister and I didn’t see our parents for nine long months.
The telephone was our only connection to them, but their voices sounded different, as if they were drowning. Why didn’t they come and get us? Why did they leave so suddenly? When my dad came to pick us up nine months later, he didn’t run to us and we didn’t run to him. There was a wall, a distance from both parents that was hard to bridge.
My sister and I rarely talked about the accident, even with loved ones. At 21 I began to experience panic attacks, which led me to see a therapist. How could I trust anyone? How could I love, knowing in my heart everything could “blow up” so suddenly? How could I have a family of my own? In dark moments, I felt like an abandoned child and the old feelings haunted me.
Therapy and meditation tapes became part of my every day life. I needed to go down to that cellar, live through the pain and feel the terror of being abandoned. Then I could begin to heal. At 42, when my own children were 4 and 6, panic screamed through my body, again.
What could have helped me? What could help children now who have been separated from their parents?
My sister, Anne Nayer, a therapist says that it’s important to have an adult, or therapist that a child can talk to confidentially.
So many feelings arise, anger that the parent “left” even when it was not the parents’ fault. A child can feel guilty about having certain feelings. I could never express my sadness at leaving my aunt, as that would have made my mother feel bad. Parents, as hard as it might feel, need to let their children express their anger and sadness without feeling judged. Of course parents need help, too.
Also, young children often feel “It was my fault.” “I didn’t listen to my mother” so she disappeared. This is termed “magical thinking” and is very common. Children need to be told again and again, “This wasn’t your fault.” Children also need to hear, “I missed you all the time when we were separated. All I wanted was to be with you.” That would have helped my sister and me enormously.
Mostly, what would have helped would have been a therapist we could have gone to right after the accident who could have listened to all of our feelings and helped us see the way back.
My hope is that more children have early intervention after such a devastating loss so their lives are filled with joy, rather than fear.