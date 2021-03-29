National Opinion: Gun owners fear Dems. Dems need to affirm their rights

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Over 19,000 Americans died as a result of gun violence in 2020 (over 24,000 died by suicide as a result of guns) and over 500 of the 19,000 plus Americans died as a result of mass killings. Each death is sad, horrible, tragic.
The recent mass killings in Atlanta and Boulder are shocking and a painful reminder of the ongoing gun violence in the United States, especially semi-automatic gun violence.
There is no one cause of gun violence, handguns or semi-automatic rifles, in the same way that there was no one cause of World War I or no one cause of the perennial conflicts in the Middle East. There are multiple causes.
Likewise, there is no one solution to the problem of gun violence. If we knew the cause, we could try to stop it; since there is no one cause, there is no one solution.
The causes include: freedom to buy semi-automatic assault weapons; freedom to buy handguns; poor background check laws or no background check laws at all; aggressive masculinity cultivated in many segments of American society; poverty; ethnic and racial tension; poor system of child care that leaves children without a good upbringing; a broken foster care system; international terrorism; extreme violence on television and in a range of video games; white supremacy groups; tensions between white supremacists and the rest of the country stoked by political leaders; mental health problems, especially among American males.
Even if the Democrats and Republicans decided to pass a set of bills to attack gun violence in America, it is unclear what precise laws they would pass. Moreover, even if they adopted the same approach to changing their language associated with gun violence, what precisely would they say?
There are of course some things that could be done fast: ban semi-automatic assault weapons; close loopholes with background checks; fund mental health centers in every city and every town in the country.
Even so, this would not stop gun violence in its tracks right away, although it most probably would reduce it. In this regard, it is important to appreciate that there are short-term and long-term strategies that are needed to stop gun violence.
Ironically, one of the chief impediments to reducing gun violence in America is a united defense of the Second Amendment and the Heller Supreme Court decision, which secured individual rights to have a handgun for self-protection. This case leaves open some room for interpretation, but basically the court came down on the side of protecting basic Second Amendment rights for self-protection.
The impediment is chiefly psychological and strategic. Many gun owners fear that the Democrats are going to take back, buy back or outright prohibit them from having guns. This fear and anxiety is the chief reason, conscious and unconscious, that gun owners and the NRA fight almost every proposed law that the Democrats want to pass.
The place to start the immensely complex effort to reduce gun violence in America is affirming the Second Amendment for purposes of self-protection. From here, there are a slew of other issues to address, including banning semi-automatic assault weapons.
Until we affirm the Second Amendment, fear and anxiety will motivate gun owners and Republicans who rely on many of them for their votes. And that fear and anxiety will block laws that ban semi-automatic assault weapons and many other laws we need to pass.
If the filibuster is jettisoned, then we have a whole new ballgame. But until such time, affirming the right to have a handgun is actually the best first step to reducing deaths by handguns.
Affirming the Second Amendment in itself will not reduce any gun violence, but it will pave the way for banning semi-automatic assault weapons and taking other measures that would. Affirming the Second Amendment is the tugboat that gets the ocean liner out of the dock. Without the tugboat, the ocean liner will probably stay in dock.
Dave Anderson has taught ethics and political philosophy at five universities and is editor of “Leveraging: A Political, Economic, and Societal Framework.”