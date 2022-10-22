National Opinion: The future is now for border infrastructure

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A common narrative has emerged in this country over the last few years that D.C. partisan political gridlock has blocked immigration reform, thereby jeopardizing the security of our border with Mexico.

This assessment is both incomplete and misleading. The “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law” signed this year by President Joe Biden — with Arizona’s two United States senators playing a pivotal role — represents a game-changing investment in securing our border. In fact, from my perspective as a former Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), this thoroughly bipartisan accomplishment, now being implemented, promises to be the most significant “once in a generation” step forward ever in advancing border security.

The most advanced country in the world should have the most technologically advanced borders. Our land ports of entry have an average age of nearly 40 years and, despite periodic, incremental updates, remain dangerously incapable of properly managing the cross-border movement of cargo or people at the scale required today. The absolutely correct investment focus of the new law, therefore, has been placed on modernizing these ports of entry. Further efforts to extend a border wall frankly are not a modern solution. Instead, applying modern technology to enhance port of entry security and efficiency are the critical aspects of a winning strategy.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates more than $3.4 billion for construction and modernization to achieve these objectives. It injects over $2.5 billion into an existing CBP five-year plan that will fund an array of modernization projects that are already on the books but have not been implemented. These renovations now will become an operational reality in the short term rather than in an unforeseeable future.

This unprecedented commitment of resources will accelerate sharply the deployment of advanced technology to enable CBP to much better identify and counter high-risk, criminal activity including human and drug trafficking. It will support the introduction of “state of the art” scanning equipment and information technologies that can revolutionize cross-border trade and travel. These innovations in turn will serve as a force multiplier and free the Department of Homeland Security to reallocate use of its always limited border personnel. And importantly, the investment in ports of entry will create well-paying jobs and support small business growth in Arizona as elsewhere along our southwest border. The overall result: enhanced security, a more efficient platform for trade and global supply chain management, and strengthened, more prosperous border communities.

Our national economy more than ever is heavily dependent upon whether our ports of entry operate securely and efficiently. In August 2022 alone, the United States processed more than three million entry summaries valued in excess of $294 billion. Our cross-border trade with Mexico now exceeds $700 billion annually and is growing. This commercial traffic generates billions of dollars in revenue every year for the people of the Arizona.

To be sure, we have much more to accomplish at our borders, most notably by fixing our dysfunctional immigration system. But the pending progress on border infrastructure through port modernization is a monumental achievement and a big part of the picture that needs to be taken fully into account.