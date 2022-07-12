National Opinion: What's Prime Day actually worth?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Alexa has already sent the notification. Your inbox has an alert. Amazon Prime Day is coming July 12 and 13. The semi-secular consumerist holy day celebrates and symbolizes the culture of planned obsolescence. But Prime Day could be more; it could represent consciously standing for creation and contentment.

As the director of church engagement and outreach for the Evangelical Environmental Network I would encourage this Prime day we disavow the golden idol of waste built on the three-legged pedestal of disposability, upgradeability and the hidden cost of carbon.

The first known intentional case of planned obsolescence is nearly a century old. The Phoebus Cartel needed to solve the problem of how to make more money on light bulbs when they had already engineered a product that could last nearly indefinitely for practical purposes. Within a decade of collusion and a pact made in 1924, the average lifespan of a light bulb was reduced from 2,500 hours to 1,200 hours. The first leg of the pedestal was set: de-value creating long lasting reusable goods for items artificially engineered to be disposable sooner.

In 2006, “Queen B” Beyonce entered the Billboard 100 with her hit song “Upgrade U” and a simple request, “partner let me upgrade you.” The January 2007 release of the first iPhone would take that lyric and make it a lived reality and the second leg of the pedestal. It isn’t just a matter of disposability; the idol of waste asks us to sacrifice sustainability for upgradeability.

In the ancient days of 2019, analysts found the average life cycle of an iPhone was four years. By 2021 the phone carrier upgrade cycle was reduced to two years, but it had started to make less and less sense from a financial standpoint for consumers — to say nothing of the environmental cost.

A recent Deloitte analysis found smartphones will generate 146 million tons of CO2 or equivalent emissions (CO2e) in 2022. The bulk of these emissions, 83% of the total, will come from the manufacture, shipping, and first-year usage of the 1.4 billion new smartphones forecast to be shipped in 2022.

We’re primed (pun intended) to waste the resources needed to make a smartphone, by upgrading our smartphone constantly.

The idol of waste could not stand on its own without the third leg of the pedestal, a system that worships the intentionally hidden cost of carbon. As the investment managing firm Man Group defines it, the externalized cost of carbon is a fancy way to say companies, “place a burden on the environment which is borne by everyone in the form of a changing climate, yet don’t incur a cost for doing so.”

The conversation about inflation and the rise of prices due to transportation is starting to pull back the curtain on the holy of holies: how carbon truly impacts what something is worth to us.

To be sure, the standard of living in our culture has increased as the ease of access to goods and the price of those goods decreased. But let’s be careful we don’t cast our riches into the fire and receive a bull market that confuses the standard of living metric with our quality of life. People’s lifestyles and their personal preferences must factor into our quality of life.

Prime Day, like any holy day, points towards a greater reality that is always present. It may be on July 12 and 13 you can get the best price, on the newest thing, that you will dispose of and upgrade on some Prime Day henceforth. But maybe before checking out on Prime Day it is worth checking out the true cost to creation?

On Prime Day (and every day for that matter) could we buy less, spend less and in the end consume less; what would that be worth?