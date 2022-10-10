Tucson Opinion: Expanding the Eurocentric “We”

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The meaning of “we” is changing.

We are still happy to have the day off for Columbus Day, a federal holiday. But, confusingly, numerous states now officially on the same day commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead, or, strangely, in addition to the traditional holiday.

The change from celebrating Columbus to celebrating his victims represents a profound shift in the content of “we.”

Most of us grew up on the boat, as it were, in 1492, identifying with the bold European, our ancestor in a sense, who dared risk sailing off the edge of the known world to discover the new-to-us world we now inhabit.

But in recent decades we have heard more about the story told from the point of view not of Europeans arriving here but of the people already here in a world it turns out wasn’t new and didn’t need discovering. We are encouraged to identify with those natives on the shore about to be enslaved and tortured and decimated by the bold Europeans.

So, too, with that other origin story celebrated in our official Thanksgiving holiday. By schooling and cultural mythology “we” were on the Mayflower with those brave religious refugees, identifying with their suffering — half of them died the first winter in Plymouth — with little thought for the suffering in centuries to come of their victims. The traditional point of view on that history is being challenged, too, by the point of view of those on the shore about to get steamrollered by the visitors’ idea of Manifest Destiny. The traditional holiday focused on overeating is in some places being replaced by a day less of thanks than of grieving or atonement.

That European Gaze has been a prevailing view built into our earliest education, in the original “we the people” of the founding document. To the early movers and shakers, Euro civilization was obviously superior to what they found here. To the European eye, it didn’t look like the locals had done much with the place. The scattered villages and what would have looked like crude hovels looked less like civilization than raw material for a civilization, for Euro development from sea to shining sea.

Only in recent decades have some heirs to Euro culture begun to take native culture seriously as perhaps having something to offer modern descendants of the Euro conquest: spiritual values, a way of being on the earth that, in our time of unsustainable exploitation, we have come to admire. (Remember that old Keep America Beautiful ad with the sad old Indian shedding the tear for our disregard of the environment?)

The thinking and feeling behind national parks, for instance — that very popular socialism-within-capitalism — has a lot in common with one of the ideas of native culture that we pick up in our early education: that land cannot be owned. That it exists not just to be exploited for profit, but is of inherent value.

The expanded “we” goes only so far, however. Few of us, however sympathetic we have learned to be to the indigenous point of view, even to the extent of changing the name of the second Monday in October, would be interested in giving up the comforts (however unequally shared) of that so-called manifest destiny. We want our iPhones, malls, pizza, wide-screen TVs, our shot at a trophy home, even if we understand all that good stuff to be ill-gotten gain, fruit from a poisoned business plan based on genocide and slavery.