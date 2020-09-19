Tucson Opinion: Disappointed by Trump's failures, it's time for change

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Now there’s a wall between us, somethin’ there’s been lost…
Come in, she said
I’ll give ya shelter from the storm
- Bob Dylan
I was moved by the recent article from Republican state representative, Robin Shaw, (Regretful Trump voter stunned by his incompetent leadership; 8/8/20), for her willingness to express regret for her 2016 vote but more importantly for her courage to share how the current situation is not working for her personally, and by extension, will not be in the best interest of this country.
Like Shaw, I, too, am very disappointed with how things have turned out. Like many Star readers, I was not enthused with having another Clinton in the White House but, unlike many others, I was open to giving this current president a chance to “grow into the job” as former President Obama said in his convention speech and “discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.”
Unfortunately, this has not been the case. And like others, I am facing a very difficult pandemic-related decision as a teacher in Marana Unified School District who will soon have to choose whether or not to risk the health and safety of my wife, who has a medical condition and cannot afford to contract COVID-19, by returning to school in-person — a choice that has sadly become politicized.
According to presidential candidate Joe Biden, we now find ourselves in a perfect storm of four simultaneous crises: pandemic, economic, racial and environmental. In order to get our lives, and some semblance of normalcy back, I agree we need to get the economy back on track. Some believe it is still doing well despite evidence to the contrary, i.e., an unemployment rate of 8.4%, millions of lost jobs and the sharpest quarterly decline in GDP since WWII (31.7% Q2). But in order to restore our economy, I wholeheartedly believe we need to get this virus under control first. It is not a hoax.
However, any forward progress we make will be predicated on the extent to which we, Americans, take a long, deep, reflective look at ourselves and search our hearts for an appropriate response to addressing the roots of systemic racism and healing the scars of racial injustice which have been painfully laid bare in all their exposed ugliness through the tragic deaths of too many. The reckoning for this country’s original sin has finally come. We must right this wrong.
Regrettably, I have watched how negative partisanship has been exacerbated to the point where actions once capable of ruining a political career are brushed aside as if excusable. This includes an unconscionable culture war over a pandemic and racial justice. I’ve watched the integrity of our democratic institutions and the men and women who serve its interests, including service members, become demeaned and denigrated for political ends.
And I’ve watched our current environment hark back to the turbulence of the 1960s with an administration that actively encourages hostility against its own citizens, whether they be people of color, transgender, peaceful protesters, members of the opposite party and sometimes the same, the press corps, immigrants (legal & undocumented) and many others. This hostility extends to foreign allies. This is not America.
We need a leader who will bring civility, decency and integrity back to the Oval Office and put country above self as well as reestablish our role as global leader. A leader not afraid to confront the pandemic and heal a fractured community, with a first lady who will put education and our military at the forefront. There is a clear choice.
Tim Kennedy is a teacher in Marana Unified School District. He has been serving youth in this community for seven years but has over 20 years of experience in the fields of education, workforce development and athletic programs administration domestically and internationally.
