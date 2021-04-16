Tucson Opinion: The year God came to March Madness

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
We missed March Madness entirely last year. Granted it was only one of many things missed in 2020 — dining out, traveling and going to movies to name some of the activities missed, but to us sports fans, March Madness would have been a great distraction in a year of isolation and loss. We could have hunkered down on our separate couches and cheered out heads off.
So this year’s Madness was welcomed with open arms and hearts. Our beloved men’s Wildcats were not playing, but plenty of other Pac-12 teams were in. Our Wildcats women’s team went all the way in San Antonio, and how proud we are of them.
God was at the men’s tournament in the form of many God schools. Of course, some big name schools were not present at the big dance — Duke, Kentucky and Arizona to name a few. Their absence left the door ajar for many smaller schools with sound basketball programs.
God was there with Loyola and Sister Jean, swaddled in her wheelchair and fully vaccinated. Also giving the team her tips on rebounding during half-time, or so we hear. The Jesuits were there also, in the form of Creighton and Gonzaga.
Then we have the smaller Christian schools, such as Grand Canyon University, there for the first time. We have Abilene Christian with a 23 and 4 record, the best ever for them. Liberty and Oral Roberts came to the big dance. Iona and St. Bonaventure were in Indianapolis. BYU came and played hard. Then there was Baylor, of course, who took away the trophy and knelt in a prayer circle after their win.
Sports teams were under a lot of stress this past year, what with isolating in bubbles of various shapes and sizes. Our college athletes and coaches sacrificed time with friends and family in order to test negative and play another game. It is hard for young men and women to sequester themselves, but to their credit, most of them did.
Gone were most of the pregame meals designed to nourish and pump-up young athletes for the big game; instead perhaps pre-game pizza delivered to their hotel rooms.
I am a firm believer that God rewards those of us who sacrifice and play hard under adversity, and that includes the athletes who played in March Madness.
In a sense, God rewarded us sports fans too, by giving us respite from the pandemic and a chance to hear the national anthem played before sparse crowds, but crowds nonetheless. And we got to hear “One Shining Moment” after the championship game, Luther Vandross sounding as good as he did back in 1997 when Lute took us to the championship.
Ginny Roberts is a sports fan and freelance writer in Tucson.