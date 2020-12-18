UA Public Health students: Arizona needs a COVID statewide shelter-in-place order

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Over the past nine months, it has been revealed how many Americans react in a time of crisis. For every American who takes the virus seriously, there is another who fails to do so.
We as a society have become accustomed to exclusively protecting ourselves from diseases and complications. COVID-19 is a disease that requires a collective communitywide response to protect others who may be at risk.
And that requires healthy people to undergo inconveniences in their daily lives for an unquantifiable return. This is a tough sell to a country built on the ideals of the American dream.
Arizona is facing the harsh effects of selfishness by specific individuals who have placed their own lives over everyone else.
It has been well documented that COVID-19 is transmitted through respiratory droplets when people are in close quarters with one another. Wearing a mask, practicing sufficient personal hygiene, avoiding large gatherings, and maintaining at least 6 feet from other people are all recommended precautions that mitigate the spread of this deadly virus.
We believe that it is crucial for public-health guidance to be practiced and preached by our public officials.
Gov. Doug Ducey has not taken the necessary steps to protect the residents of Arizona. The governor has prioritized making people happy instead of keeping them healthy. A recent article in the Arizona Daily Star even states that Ducey does not plan to place any additional restrictions on public activity despite increasing case and hospitalization numbers across the state.
As the number of ICU beds continue to decrease, Ducey has pivoted his response plan to the vaccine. He continues to ignore mitigation efforts that can save countless lives this winter. How do you expect people across the state to comply with public health guidance if the very leaders do not practice them?
Arizona has one of the most rapidly increasing outbreaks of COVID-19 in the nation. Arizona’s lack of awareness to the pandemic has also put a strain on states that are actually attempting to mitigate the spread. It generates the question: “Why do we have to obey public-health orders when the people in Arizona do not have to comply with them?”
We are a group of students at the UA Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and are passionate about our state’s response to the pandemic. Members from our own group have recently lost loved ones because of this pandemic. It is possible those losses could have been prevented with stricter measures imposed across the state.
We believe that it is necessary to impose a statewide shelter-in-place order that includes the temporary closing of indoor dining and other nonessential services.
Limiting situations that involve the congregation of people without masks will help decrease the onset of new cases. Other important measures we believe are necessary include a statewide mask mandate and the limitation of large gatherings of people.
It is essential that the entire state complies with three weeks of collective and unified sacrifice this winter. It will be difficult to not visit friends and relatives, but think of it as an investment for future gatherings and holidays.
For a majority of the public, the vaccine is still months away from distribution. Contrary to what our governor says, we are still distant from the pandemic finish line.
Wear a mask, stay at home, think of your neighbors and save a life.
This guest opinion piece is co-signed by the following students in the University of Arizona’s Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health: Tabark Abdelhabib, Brandon Bowers, Baltazar Campos, Levonia Cellicion, Kyle Higashidani, Francesca McKay and Gisela Ochoa.
