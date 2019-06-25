The GI Bill provided me with the opportunity to get an undergraduate degree as well as my masters in education. That path then led to a successful career as a teacher and building principal. My family was an indirect beneficiary of the Bill because of successes of my career.
The "Y" in life's roads, for me, was the GI Bill. If I had taken the other turn I thinks it's safe to say all aspects for my family and me would be totally different. I'm now retired and living quite comfortably and it's all due to the opportunities that were provided me all those years ago. Thank you, thank you, thank you GI Bill.