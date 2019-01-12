Cal asked fans to imitate a”sweaty Sean Miller.” pic.twitter.com/6ON3b9t6xg— Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) January 13, 2019
During Cal’s “Copy Cat” contest during a timeout early in the second half, fans were asked to assume the looks of a couple of notable figures in polar opposite poses.
First, there was Bill Walton, shown in an old photo relaxing with his hands behind his head. Then there was UA coach Sean Miller, shown in that infamous photo during the 2016 NCAA Tournament in which he soaked through his white dress shirts on the sidelines.
“Who can imitate a sweaty Sean Miller?” the announcer asked.