Last week: Beat Oregon State, 55-15
Bowl projection: Hyundai Sun Bowl
We said it: “Luckily for Mario Cristobal and Justin Herbert, the Oregon offensive line is ripe with experience and should be one of the better fronts in the conference.”
Herbert had Oregon off to a promising start in large thanks to an offensive line that boasted five redshirt juniors. The unit ranked third in the conference with just 19 sacks allowed, but 12 of them came in Oregon’s four losses. Herbert stayed healthy all season after battling injuries in the past, and started every game for Oregon to record career-highs in virtually every statistical category. The combo of Herbert and receiver Dillon Mitchell will be one to watch if both return for their senior seasons.