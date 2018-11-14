Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) carries the ball as he is pursued by Utah's Bradlee Anae (6) and Pita Tonga (49) in the second half during an NCAA college football game Saturday Nov. 10, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Last week: Lost to Utah, 32-25

This week: vs. Arizona State, 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Sitting three games behind Washington State in the North Division and with six wins overall, the Ducks have little left to play for aside from earning a more respectable bowl game. Since playing in the National Championship Game in 2014, Oregon is 26-22 overall and just 16-18 in Pac-12 play. Washington, Washington State, Stanford, Utah and USC all have had better records during the stretch, as we get further from a time when the Ducks ruled the conference.