Last week: Lost to Utah, 32-25
This week: vs. Arizona State, 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Sitting three games behind Washington State in the North Division and with six wins overall, the Ducks have little left to play for aside from earning a more respectable bowl game. Since playing in the National Championship Game in 2014, Oregon is 26-22 overall and just 16-18 in Pac-12 play. Washington, Washington State, Stanford, Utah and USC all have had better records during the stretch, as we get further from a time when the Ducks ruled the conference.