Last week: Beat Arizona State, 31-29
This week: at Oregon State, 2 p.m. Saturday
The Ducks played the part of spoiler last week, beating Arizona State despite turning the ball over four times. It wasn’t pretty: Quarterback Justin Herbert threw two picks in a game for the first time since Week 3 and Oregon nearly blew a 28-13 lead in the second half. Oregon, as oddly as it sounds, should be thankful for Herbert’s recent struggles. The junior is widely considered to be the best quarterback available for next year’s NFL draft, should he choose to leave school early. Without a couple of big games to close the year, though, it wouldn’t at all be surprising to see Herbert return to Oregon for his senior season. In the meantime, the Ducks will turn their attention to the Civil War— and the rival Beavers — in hopes of winning eight games for the first time since 2015.