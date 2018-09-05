Buy Now

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before the game against Utah during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Last week: Beat Bowling Green, 58-24

This week: Portland State, 11 a.m. Saturday

Analysis: If there’s one thing Oregon needs to do for success in 2018, it’s to establish Justin Herbert as a capable college starter. Good start. Herbert and the Ducks shined after a slow start against Bowling Green. Down 10-0 near the end of the opening quarter, Oregon faced a fourth-and-long situation in Bowling Green territory. First-year coach Mario Cristobal instilled his confidence in Herbert, who delivered a 33-yard strike to put the Ducks on the board. Oregon went on to score 37 unanswered points. A confident Herbert could spell trouble for the Pac-12.