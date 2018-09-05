Last week: Beat Bowling Green, 58-24
This week: Portland State, 11 a.m. Saturday
Analysis: If there’s one thing Oregon needs to do for success in 2018, it’s to establish Justin Herbert as a capable college starter. Good start. Herbert and the Ducks shined after a slow start against Bowling Green. Down 10-0 near the end of the opening quarter, Oregon faced a fourth-and-long situation in Bowling Green territory. First-year coach Mario Cristobal instilled his confidence in Herbert, who delivered a 33-yard strike to put the Ducks on the board. Oregon went on to score 37 unanswered points. A confident Herbert could spell trouble for the Pac-12.