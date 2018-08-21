Flight record: 7-6, 4-5 in Pac-12 play
Pilot: Mario Cristobal (0-1 in first season at Oregon, 27-48 in six seasons overall)
Co-pilots: OC Marcus Arroyo, DC Jim Leavitt
Hub: Autzen Stadium (54,000 capacity)
Itinerary: vs. Stanford, Sept. 22; vs. UCLA, Nov. 3; vs. Arizona State, Nov 17
Return visits: QB Justin Herbert, RB Tony Brooks-James, OL Calvin Throckmorton, OL Jake Hanson, TE Jacob Breeland, DL Jordon Scott, DL Jalen Janks, LB Troy Dye
Lost baggage: RB Royce Freeman, OL Tyrell Crosby, LS Tanner Carew, DL Scott Pagano, DL Henry Mondeaux, DB Arrion Springs, DB Tyree Robinson
Flight plan: If Herbert learns to put some momentum together, the Ducks can fly. Herbert missed five games last year and had four starts with one touchdown pass. He also had three games with three touchdown throws, and he helped Oregon to a 3-0 start while outscoring Southern Utah, Nebraska and Wyoming by a combined 168-69. In six starts, the Ducks were 5-1 and averaged 52 points a game. He doesn’t exactly have a star-studded receiving corps – Breeland is his favorite target, but Dillon Mitchell will be key, as well – but Herbert is in the Heisman conversation for a reason.
Ground crew: Brooks-James is a sprinting champion and the Ducks added some beef up front with four hulking offensive linemen. With three starters returning up front, including Remington Award candidate Jake Hanson, the Ducks should take strides in the running game. But they are a far cry from the lightning-in-a-bottle Chip Kelly employed.
Cloud 9: There was a time, you may remember, when the Oregon Ducks were the flashiest, funkiest, brightest, wildest most exciting team west of Alabama. But they feel like decades away from going 13-2 in 2014, the last year this team was great. After going 9-4, 4-8 (leading to Mark Helfrich's firing) and 7-6 under Willie Taggart last year, they'll need to find their mojo, and fast. New head coach Mario Cristobal will need to deal with a team rediscovering its identity, but with an experienced quarterback and some nice talent, eight or nine wins is about right.