2018 record: 9-4, 5-4 Pac-12
Coach: Mario Cristobal (second year)
Sked or alive? Like the Utes, the Ducks have only four Pac-12 road games. But none is a gimme: Stanford, Washington, USC and Arizona State. Oh, and Oregon opens the season against Auburn in Arlington, Texas. Will the Tigers deal another fatal blow to the Pac-12’s CFP hopes before we even hit September?
Why they’re here: Star QB Justin Herbert (3,151 yards, 29-8 TD-INT) is back. So is the entire starting offensive line, including stud left tackle Penei Sewell, who missed the latter part of last season. Cristobal and his staff have recruited at a very high level. Questions remain, however, about whether they can coach up all that talent.