Last year: Fourth in Pac-12 North, lost in Las Vegas Bowl (7-6, 4-5 Pac-12)
This week: Bowling Green, 5 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: First-year head coach Mario Cristobal is no stranger to the Ducks' offense. He was Willie Taggart's offensive coordinator before Taggart left for the head gig at Florida State in the offseason. Because of his familiarity with the roster, Cristobal should have Oregon and junior quarterback Justin Herbert clicking out of the gate. A big question mark on offense, though, is who will back up Herbert, who missed five games last year with a shoulder injury. The Ducks were 6-2 in games Herbert started — and just 1-4 without him. This year's Ducks could very well go only as far as their junior QB brings them. Luckily for Cristobal and Herbert, the Oregon offensive line is ripe with experience and should be one of the better fronts in the conference.