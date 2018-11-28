Last week: Lost to Washington, 42-23
Bowl projection: Not eligible
We said it: “A glimmer of hope might be with newly-named starter Jake Luton.”
Luton returned from a spinal fracture, but missed four games this year while dealing with a concussion and an ankle injury. After returning in late October, the senior threw nine touchdowns to just three interceptions over four games. That, paired with the outstanding rushing from freshman back Jermar Jefferson, still wasn’t enough for the Beavers to make a dent. The team won just one conference game, an overtime thriller against Colorado. That’s a small step for a program still looking for its first winning season since 2013.