12. Oregon State Beavers (2-8, 1-6; previous rank: 12)

FILE- In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (22) scores a touchdown during an NCAA college football in Corvallis, Ore. There's a pair of running backs in the state of Oregon that are making a case for Freshman of the Year honors: The Beavers' Jermar Jefferson and the Ducks' CJ Verdell. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez, File)

Last week: Lost to Stanford, 48-17

This week: at No. 18 Washington, 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Look at it this way: Oregon State boasts one of the conference’s top young running backs in Jermar Jefferson and still has its claim to fame in the form of a Pac-12 win this season. That’s as good as it gets for the Beavers in 2018. Jefferson’s 109 yards against Stanford gave him his sixth game with at least 100 rushing yards, second among freshman in program history only to Jacquizz Rodgers (seven) in 2008.