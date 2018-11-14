12. Oregon State Beavers (2-8, 1-6; previous rank: 12)
Last week: Lost to Stanford, 48-17
This week: at No. 18 Washington, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Look at it this way: Oregon State boasts one of the conference’s top young running backs in Jermar Jefferson and still has its claim to fame in the form of a Pac-12 win this season. That’s as good as it gets for the Beavers in 2018. Jefferson’s 109 yards against Stanford gave him his sixth game with at least 100 rushing yards, second among freshman in program history only to Jacquizz Rodgers (seven) in 2008.