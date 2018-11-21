Last week: Lost to Washington, 42-23
This week: vs. Oregon, 2 p.m. Saturday
Run Jermar, run. Oregon State’s star running back leads the Pac-12 in rushing after his eighth 100-yard outing of the season. To put things in perspective, his 115 yards against a stout Washington front ranked as his sixth highest total of the season. Jefferson’s 1,316 yards lead ASU’s Eno Benjamin by 21 entering the final week of the regular season. Oregon State can be thankful for rival Justin Herbert’s struggles of late. The Ducks might try to pound the ball with CJ Verdell, so that type of game flow should result in more opportunities — and yards — for Jefferson.