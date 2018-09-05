Last week: Lost to No. 5 Ohio State, 77-31
This week: Southern Utah, 5 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: Heads up, UCLA. Even with a loss to Oklahoma, it’d be pretty difficult to stoop any lower than this. Oregon State’s 46-point loss to Ohio State was its largest defeat since, well, its last game — a 59-point loss at Oregon to end the 2017 season. Jonathan Smith seemed encouraged by his team’s capability to “compete with effort,” but that’s about all the Beavers have. Oregon State will need to find some semblance of a rhythm as soon as possible if it hopes to string together a couple Pac-12 wins. The Beavers open conference play Sept. 22 against Arizona before taking on ASU, Washington State, Cal and Colorado. If that part of the schedule invokes little hope, then USC, Stanford, Washington and Oregon in consecutive weeks to close the season will provide even less.