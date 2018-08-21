Flight record: 1-11, 0-9 in Pac-12 play
Pilot: Jonathan Smith (First season at Oregon State, 0-0 in first season overall)
Co-pilots: OC Brian Lindgren, DC Tim Tibesar
Hub: Reser Stadium (43,363 capacity)
Itinerary: vs. Nevada, Sept. 15; vs. Arizona, Sept. 22; vs. Oregon, Nov. 23
Return visits: QB Jake Luton, RB Art Pierce, TE Noah Toglai, WR Isaiah Hodgins, WR Timmy Hernandez, OL Gus Lavaka, DL Elu Aydon, DL Kalani VakameilalLB Jonathan Willis, LB Bright Ugwoegbu
Lost baggage: RB Ryan Nall, B Thomas Tyner, WR Jordan Villamin, LB Manase Hungalu
Flight plan: Luton is one tall drink of water (6-foot-7) but he's also coming off a back injury and might not be able to stay on the field. Luckily, he has a good offensive line to make up for that, but he'll need to be even more efficient this season. Last year, he managed four touchdowns and four picks with 853 yards in limited action.
Ground crew: If there was one bright spot for the Beavers last year it was Nall, who left after his junior season after more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage. Pierce should be the primary ball-carrier after gaining 323 yards in a backup role, and he could thrive in the passing game this year. An experienced offensive line should help.
Cloud 9: The cupboard is just about barren in Corvallis, but Smith is an offensive innovator who could help the Beavers make up for some talent deficiencies. After everybody's favorite uncle Mike Riley went off to Nebraska — that didn't go so well — Gary Andersen and his replacement Cory Hall won just seven games the last three years, including only one last year. If OSU wins even four games this year, it's an accomplishment.