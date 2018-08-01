Oregon State Beavers Aug 1, 2018 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Oregon State official offer!!! pic.twitter.com/mjkPQnCzpR— dos (@keonteglinton) August 1, 2018 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save promotion If You Haven’t Heard . . . . . . millions are being spent SMS messaging campaigns. Mobile marketing is becoming increasingly integral advertising tool for small businesses to find new and exciting ways to reach current and potential customers. promotion Grow Your Social Media Audience and Keep Them Coming Back Savvy advice from Google + Your Business that you can implement today.