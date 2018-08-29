Last year: Sixth in Pac-12 North (1-11, 0-9 Pac-12)
This week: at No. 5 Ohio State, 9 a.m. Saturday
Analysis: The sports world would probably love an upset on Saturday, when OSU plays Urban Meyer-less Ohio State. Fat chance: The Beavers, coming off another year in the Pac-12 cellar, emit few reasons for optimism. A glimmer of hope might be with newly-named starter Jake Luton. The senior started four games last year before a spine fracture cut his season short. He completed 83 of 135 passes for 853 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in his short stint at the helm. “I think he brings some things because he has experience from last year. He worked really hard in the offseason," first-year head coach Jonathan Smith said of his quarterback. Sounds like everyone is down on Oregon state's chances expect the Beavers.