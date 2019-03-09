Oregon State last week became the first Pac-12 team in almost a decade to eliminate a sport. The Beavers shut down their women’s swimming program — they do not have men’s swimming — saying it would’ve cost about $20 million to renovate existing swimming facilities. Arizona spent about $15 million to re-do Hillenbrand Aquatic Center last year. That means the only Pac-12 schools with men’s and women’s swimming are Arizona, ASU, Cal, Stanford and USC. It makes you wonder about the future of broad-based, non-revenue programs at Arizona and ASU. The Arizona Republic last week reported that ASU has a $15 million facilities annual debt service and Arizona is at $7.6 million annually.