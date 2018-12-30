Record: 8-4
NET: 88
Kenpom: 81
Sagarin: 95
Worst loss: 66-63 to Kent State at home on Dec. 21
Best win: 61-56 over Old Dominion at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
Storyline: If Tres Tinkle and the Thompson brothers are ever going to move up the Pac-12 ladder, this is the time to do it.
Redeeming quality: Mistakes in perimeter defense often get cleaned up by center Kylor Kellor, who blocks an astounding 20.5 percent of opponents’ shots when he’s on the floor.
Number: 35.6 – Percent of missed shots that OSU rebounds, the best offensive rebounding percentage in the Pac-12 and 29th nationally.
Projection: If Beavers can find a way to win away from cozy Gill Coliseum – where they are 1-17 in Pac-12 road games the past two seasons — a first-round Pac-12 Tournament bye is possible.
He said it: “In our past three games (before Saturday), we’ve given up 50 percent from 3 and shot about 26 percent… For us, it’s simple, we need to get our guys back to putting the focus on the defensive side of the ball, especially on 3-point line.”
— OSU coach Wayne Tinkle