2017 record: 7-6, 4-5 Pac-12
Coach: Mario Cristobal (first year)
Sked or alive? After a laughably easy preseason schedule – Bowling Green, Portland State, San Jose State, all in Eugene – things get interesting. Stanford comes to town the following week. The Ducks then have three road games in a four-week stretch – with the one home game being against Pac-12 favorite Washington.
Why they’re here: Surely you’ve seen the stat by now: In the seven regular-season games in which QB Justin Herbert played, the Ducks went 6-1 and averaged 52.1 points; in the other five, they were 1-4 and averaged 15.0. Herbert is healthy and has added bulk to his 6-6 frame. As long as he stays upright, Oregon is a threat.