Oregon center Bol Bol passes around San Diego's Olin Carter III (3) and forward Alex Floresca late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore. 

Record: 9-4

NET: 93

Kenpom: 44

Sagarin: 46

Worst loss: 89-84 to Texas Southern at home on Nov. 26.

Best win: 80-65 over Syracuse at New York on Nov. 16.

Storyline: Injuries and role-shifting issues have the Ducks underperforming after a strong recruiting class helped make them the league’s No. 1 preseason pick.

Redeeming quality: When he’s healthy, 7-2 center Bol Bol has the size, skills and range to do things that simply can’t be guarded.

Number: 76.2 – Oregon’s free throw shooting percentage, best in the Pac-12.

Projection: If Bol (foot) and forward Kenny Wooten (jaw) can get healthy at least by the midway point of conference play, the Ducks can still live up to expectations.

He said it: “We’re gonna have to have guys get better and continue to develop. They’re gonna have to play different roles and get comfortable playing different roles, which has been a real problem for us here early in the year.”

— Oregon coach Dana Altman