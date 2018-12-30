Record: 9-4
NET: 93
Kenpom: 44
Sagarin: 46
Worst loss: 89-84 to Texas Southern at home on Nov. 26.
Best win: 80-65 over Syracuse at New York on Nov. 16.
Storyline: Injuries and role-shifting issues have the Ducks underperforming after a strong recruiting class helped make them the league’s No. 1 preseason pick.
Redeeming quality: When he’s healthy, 7-2 center Bol Bol has the size, skills and range to do things that simply can’t be guarded.
Number: 76.2 – Oregon’s free throw shooting percentage, best in the Pac-12.
Projection: If Bol (foot) and forward Kenny Wooten (jaw) can get healthy at least by the midway point of conference play, the Ducks can still live up to expectations.
He said it: “We’re gonna have to have guys get better and continue to develop. They’re gonna have to play different roles and get comfortable playing different roles, which has been a real problem for us here early in the year.”
— Oregon coach Dana Altman