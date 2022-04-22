Tags
Chuck Wagon and the Wheels have been yanked from a Tucson concert lineup at Hotel Congress after the frontman's antisemitic rants were discovered.
For Star subscribers: Hudbay is working to build waste rock and tailings disposal facilities in the the Santa Rita Mountains for its Copper World Mine.
The state Senate voted Monday to allow parents to sue teachers and other government officials if they "usurp'' parents' "fundamental right to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children.''
For Star subscribers: If the U.S. goes through with its proposal to cut Colorado River releases from Lake Powell, water users in Arizona, California and Nevada won't feel it this year — but Lake Mead will. Both reservoirs are in dire straits, and many experts are concerned or shocked about potential problems ahead.
For Star subscribers: A burger spot catering to sports fans with 12 existing locations is making it's way to the Tucson-area later this year.
More than 300,000 fentanyl pills were discovered during a traffic stop on Tucson's south side.
Eight people were in a SUV that smashed into a tractor-trailer rig. Human smuggling is suspected, officials say.
The driver of the SUV reportedly shot at a vehicle carrying two children and pointed a handgun at another vehicle while driving recklessly on I-10 and I-19.
One sailor was found unresponsive on board the carrier last Friday, while two other sailors were found at off base locations on April 9 and 10.
For Star subscribers: A major grocer is venturing into Tucson's bustling southwest side, expected to open this fall at Irvington Road and Interstate 19.
