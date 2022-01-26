original -- NC working

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the University of Arizona Wednesday in its legal battle with a former student, with judges saying the school can't be held be responsible for off-campus assaults committed by former football player Orlando Bradford.
The plaintiff's attorney, Isabel Humphrey, told the Star she's considering seeking a review by the full 9th Circuit court.
The UA did not immediately respond to the Star's request for comment- they are working on it.
Bradford was arrested in September 2016 after the plaintiff– a fellow UA student and his girlfriend– told police he held her against her will in his off-campus apartment, assaulting her repeatedly over the course of two days. The day after his arrest, a second student came forward and said Bradford had been abusing her for several months.
The Star does not typically name victims of domestic or dating violence.
Both women filed separate lawsuits against the UA following Bradford's conviction in 2017 on two counts of domestic violence-related aggravated assault. He was sentenced to five years in prison and was released in December 2021. While the lawsuits contained different claims and circumstances, both accused the UA of violating the students' rights under Title IX rights, a federal law that say students have the right to an education free from sexual discrimination, including harassment, sexual abuse and dating violence.
In March 2020, a U.S. District Court judge granted the UA's request for summary judgement and dismissed the first lawsuit, court documents show, saying the UA did not have "adequate notice" that they could be liable for Bradford's conduct, and that since the woman didn't accuse Bradford of any on-campus violence, none of the abuse took place in a context under the UA's control.
In his 2020 ruling, Judge G. Murray Snow said the woman failed to show evidence that the UA exercised substantial control over the context of her abuse, and therefore the UA can't be liable under Title IX.
The woman's attorney told the Star at the time that they'd be appealing the decision.
In June 2020, the UA settled the lawsuit involving the second woman, paying $1.275 million, an amount that one expert said was unprecedented and set a new bar for future settlements.
In February 2021, 9th Circuit Judges William A. Fletcher, Eric D. Miller, and Danielle J. Forrest heard arguments in the appeal. In its Wednesday opinion, the three-judge panel rejected the woman's argument that UA officials failed to act on previous reports that Bradford had assaulted other women on campus, saying that while the UA exercised control over Bradford, that control did not extend under Title IX to off-campus actions.
The judges unanimously said that the "control-over-context" requirement was not met based on the woman's theory that the UA had control over the context of her abuse because of prior reports of abuse by Bradford, and two of the three judges rejected the victim's argument that Bradford had to have UA approval to live off-campus and the school paid for his housing.
The third judge strongly disagreed, saying he would reverse the lower court's decision to dismiss the case because the UA had significant control not only over Bradford, but over the context in which the off-campus assaults occurred.
"While the physical location of the harassment can be an important indicator of a school’s control over the 'context' of alleged harassment, the key consideration is whether the school had disciplinary authority over the harasser in the setting in which the harassment took place," said Fletcher, in his dissenting opinion. "An off-campus residence paid with scholarship funds that (Bradford) received from the university, and where students reside with permission of the school, is such a setting."
The woman's attorney, Humphrey, said in an email that they're "considering whether to seek en banc review by the full 9th Circuit court."
Hearing cases en banc allows the full court of 29 judges to overturn a decision reached by a three-judge panel.
In May 2020, the Trump administration handed down nearly 2,000 pages of federal guidelines and regulations regarding sexual misconduct and gender discrimination, which included several major changes. While not directly relevant to Title IX legal standards, the new guidelines said that schools were no longer required under Title IX to investigate incidents that take place off-campus.