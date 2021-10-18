Original Day 2 after I've moved stuff

Over the last two decades, at least 3,900 migrants died while traversing the mountains and harsh desert of Southern Arizona, data from the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, the aid group Humane Borders, and the Yuma County Sheriff's Office shows.
This long-running humanitarian disaster in Southern Arizona is getting worse. Since the start of 2021, the remains of about 217 migrants were found in Southern Arizona. Last year at the end of September 192 remains had been found. This year's death toll puts it on pace to surpass the record-breaking 239 remains found last year.
As the crisis intensifies, it is colliding not only with a new presidential administration, but also with hotter summers, a dramatic increase in migration, and changes in how migrants cross the border and how federal officials deal with them. To understand this intensifying crisis, the Arizona Daily Star examined migrant deaths and migration in Southern Arizona since the start of 2020.
Recent trends
The number of border crossings in Southern Arizona started rising in 2020 around the same time as a record number of migrants died in the desert and mountains. But more crossings don't fully explain why more migrants are dying.
Southern Arizona saw an unusually high number of 100-degree days in 2020 and again in June.
The remains of migrants found since the start of 2020 are farther from roads and towns than a decade ago, but closer to the border.
When pedestrian barriers went up along the border, deaths typically increased in cross-border corridors without barriers, the Star found through statistical modeling.
More deaths in 2020 and 2021 were found within 24 hours of rescue efforts arriving. Just in June, more of those deaths were reported than in all of 2019. In some instances, that timing is due to lack of resources for finding migrants in distress and indicates more could be rescued with faster response times.
Rescue efforts are focused in areas with cell phone coverage, but 48 remains were found in areas without cell coverage since the start of 2021 and 66 were found in 2020.
A deadly month
The deaths in June offer a snapshot of the crisis in 2021.
In June, 35 remains were men, seven were women, and the gender could not be determined with nine sets of remains. Their ages ranged from 19 years old to 54 years old.
The remains found in June included 19 from Mexico, 14 from Guatemala, two from El Salvador, and one each from Brazil, Ecuador and Honduras. The nationality was unknown for 14 sets of remains.
General exposure to the elements, especially to heat, was the most common cause of death, accounting for 37 deaths in June. Another 12 were skeletal remains where the cause of death was undetermined. Three died from blunt force injuries.
The most common area where remains were found in June was the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, where 23 sets of remains were found.
Another 10 were found on private land. Six of these were found on private land north of Nogales; two were found on private land near the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area; one was found on private land east of Douglas near the New Mexico border; one was found north of the Tohono O'odham Nation.
Eight were found on the Barry M. Goldwater Air Force bombing range. Three were found on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge. Three were found on sections of the Coronado National Forest along the border on either side of Nogales. And number missing was found on the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
Three were found on land managed by the State of Arizona north of the Bueno Aires National National Wildlife Refuge. And one on the refuge itself.
In June, the remains of eight people were found in areas without cell coverage.
The genders, ages, locations, and jurisdictions where remains were found in June were all more or less in line with recent trends. Where June differed from recent trends was in how long after death migrants were found.
The remains of 16 migrants were found within 24 hours after their deaths in June, the highest monthly total in at least a decade and more than all such deaths reported in 2019. Another 13 remains were found within one week, also the highest monthly total in at least a decade, and 15 were found weeks or months after death.
In terms of the official response to migrants in distress, the Pima County Sheriff's Department's 911 dispatch center transferred 60 calls to the Border Patrol in June, according to the sheriff's department. The sheriff's department does not retain 911 audio recordings for longer than six months, making it difficult to compare monthly totals from previous years.
As migrant deaths reached historic highs in June, Border Patrol officials in the Tucson Sector said they rescued 10 migrants who were in need of medical help. From May to July, agents reported 14 such rescues. During those months, the remains of 126 migrants were found, including 35 who were found within a day of death and another 25 who were found within a week. This data wasn't available for eight deaths.
Tucson Sector officials changed how they categorize rescues this spring to only include migrants who need medical help, rather than include calls from migrants who were lost or thirsty but did not need urgent medical care.
Under the previous categorization, the Border Patrol reported 67 rescues in June 2020 and 158 rescues in June 2019. They reported 246 from May to July 2020 and 392 in 2019.
Agents responded to numerous 911 calls this summer from migrants who were lost or out of water, but many of those calls came before migrants were in need of medical help, according to CBP officials in Arizona.
Agents also are tied up dealing with a shift in how migrants cross the border. Agents are seeing much smaller groups than in recent years, often an adult traveling by themselves who is trying to evade agents, according to CBP officials, who gave the example of a group of 10 migrants only requiring one agent's attention, but 10 migrants traveling alone requiring 10 agents.
When asked about the high number of deaths the same month as few rescues, CBP officials said they could not say without reviewing each individual case. The migrants who died likely didn't want to be caught, their cell phone batteries failed, or they did not call 911, CBP officials said.
Calling for help
Inside the Border Patrol's main Tucson office on Swan Road, agents tracked distress calls from migrants on a 30-foot-wide screen on June 18.
While agents monitored desktop computers and fielded phone calls, the enormous screen on the wall showed a map of Southern Arizona with three red icons of telephones in the Baboquivari Mountains where migrants had called for help and icons for Border Patrol agents responding to the distress calls moving closer.
The calls sent to the Border Patrol in June included a man saying "we're here in the desert" in Spanish, prompting a 911 dispatcher to transfer the call to the Border Patrol and a man named Javier saying he was with someone who was in "grave" conditions, according to the handful of audio recordings from June the Pima County Sheriff's Department released to the Star.
As of the end of September, the sheriff's department had not provided most of the audio recordings of 911 calls from June the Star requested July 1.
“We’ve had so many 911 calls this year, more than ever,” as many as 30 to 40 calls daily in June, said Agent Ryan Riccucci, who has led the Tucson Sector's rescue efforts since April.
"Our primary mission is border security, but we are a link in the emergency management system," Riccucci said.
When agents get a distress call from a 911 dispatch center, "at that moment the border security mission stops and it becomes purely humanitarian," Riccucci said.
Many migrants now carry cell phones that allow them to call for help from the desert, as well as provide GPS coordinates to rescuers.
Guides often stay in Mexico and migrants follow directions put on maps in their cell phones, according to CBP officials in Arizona.
“I don’t think folks are getting lost as much as they used to because now, you know, there is a lot of connectivity, more than ever, with apps. You don’t even need guides anymore, you can follow pins on a map,” Riccucci said.
The Border Patrol now has an integrated system to relay information about migrants in distress between the Tucson headquarters and agents on the ground and in the air, which Riccucci said has allowed them to respond to twice as many distress calls.
Yet, at the medical examiner's office, many of the bags containing property recovered at the scene of a death include at least one cell phone.
The Star reviewed nearly 100 calls to 911 handled by the Pima County Sheriff's Department since September 2020. Nearly all the calls came from the area near the Baboquivari Mountains. The only calls from the Ajo area came from humanitarians, ranchers or wildlife officials reporting the discovery of human remains, rather than migrants calling for help.
Many calls reviewed by the Star were dropped repeatedly, even in areas where FCC records show cell phone coverage.
Not all distress calls go through the 911 system. Incident reports from local law enforcement, such as the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department, show calls from family members or aid groups sometimes are routed to the Border Patrol.
Inside the Border Patrol office on Swan Road, the enormous screen showed numerous icons in the Baboquivari Mountains and areas to the south and southeast of Tucson. But much of the desert west of Tucson showed no activity at all.
Riccucci said the area west of Ajo does not have cell coverage, "so people can't call for help out in that area."
Since the start of 2021, the remains of 48 migrants were found in those areas. Another 66 remains were found in those areas in 2020, the Star found by comparing data on migrant deaths with cell phone coverage maps from the Federal Communications Commission. The remains of 510 migrants were found in those areas since 2000.
Migrants at the shelter in Nogales, Sonora said guides told them not to turn on their phones because the Border Patrol would be able to track the signal; or that they bought a phone to be able to make calls, but the signal was unreliable.
Not just more crossings
Border Patrol agents are stopping more migrants crossing the border at the same time as more migrants are dying. But the rise in crossings doesn't fully explain the rise in migrant deaths.
Other factors include migrants crossing the border in ever more remote and dangerous areas, a spike in temperatures last summer and again in June, and a change in crossing patterns that strains Border Patrol resources, such as migrants crossing in smaller groups that require more agents to respond.
Border Patrol apprehensions of migrants, which generally are used as an indicator of overall crossings, fell fairly steadily in Arizona since 2000. During that period, the number of agents rose, a wide array of surveillance technology and border barriers were installed in Southern Arizona, and migration patterns shifted away from Arizona to South Texas. But the number of remains found in the Southern Arizona desert did not decline.
Statewide apprehensions fell nearly 93% from about 725,000 in 2000 to about 51,500 in 2017, according to Border Patrol statistics. During those years, the number of remains nearly tripled, from 74 in fiscal year 2000 to 233 in 2010, before dropping to 136 in 2017.
Since 2017, apprehensions gradually rose to about 74,800 in 2020 before accelerating to roughly 233,300 so far in fiscal 2021. The number of remains stayed between 136 and 149 from fiscal years 2017 to 2019, then jumped to 230 in 2020.
On a smaller scale, recent month-to-month totals show little relationship between total crossings and total deaths. The Border Patrol's Yuma and Tucson Sectors reported about 30,800 encounters with migrants in June and 32,800 in July. But the remains of 52 migrants were found in June, more than twice the 23 found in July.
The vast majority of encounters at the border in the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector result in migrants being expelled quickly back to Mexico under a pandemic-related public health order known as Title 42. The Trump administration started using Title 42 in March 2020 and the Biden administration continues to use it.
Since October, the Border Patrol reported about 117,000 expulsions in the Tucson Sector and about 21,700 migrants processed under immigration laws.
Title 42 is relatively new and needs more research, but it would be unwise to discount its effect on the increase in migrant deaths in Southern Arizona, said Daniel Martinez, a UA sociologist who has studied migration and migrant deaths since 2005.
Title 42 expulsions are leading people "to engage in repeat crossing attempts that we haven’t seen since the early 2000s,” Martinez said, referring to the period when migrants often were sent to Mexico in what were known as voluntary returns.
“A lot of people are stuck at the border with very few options other than to try to cross again,” he said.
The likely reason more migrants have died, despite fewer overall crossings, is that migrants are walking through more remote and dangerous areas to avoid Border Patrol agents, checkpoints and surveillance towers, UA researchers found in a series of studies from 2006 to 2020.
Rather than walk for a day or two to a house or a highway and get a ride, migrants are walking farther and longer through the desert, said Martinez, a co-author of the studies.
“People today are crossing through some of the most remote and desolate areas of the Arizona-Sonora border,” Martinez said.
Last summer was much hotter than recent years, according to a Star analysis of data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The temperature topped 100 degrees on more than 90 days near Ajo last year, compared with about 60 days in 2019. Near Sells, in the center of the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, gauges recorded nearly 70 days of 100-degree temperatures or higher last year, roughly double the tally in 2019.
The wilderness
Border Patrol checkpoints dot most of the north-south highways in Southern Arizona and ring the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation. Surveillance towers stand on hilltops several miles apart from each other in a long row a few miles north of the border. Agents park in trucks with portable surveillance equipment.
Arizona's 370-mile-long border with Mexico now has about 225 miles of 30-foot-tall border wall built in 2019 and 2020. The wall has numerous gaps east of Sasabe, including some areas where it appeared construction was stopped hastily by the Biden administration.
The eastern portion of Arizona's border with Sonora includes mountain ranges, rolling prairies, and cities and towns like Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sierra Vista, Douglas and Bisbee. To the west, the area between Nogales and Sasabe is mountainous, with Arivaca tucked among the hills.
In the west desert, villages dot the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, with Sells at its center, and roads run between them. But west of the reservation the only towns for many miles are Ajo, Why and Lukeville. The desert between Ajo and Yuma is desolate and includes a vast no-man's-land on the Barry Goldwater Bombing Range.
The Border Patrol has set up dozens of rescue beacons, which have a blue light to make them visible at night. Migrants in distress can push a button on the beacon to alert the Border Patrol that they need help.
The effectiveness of those beacons is unclear. Tucson Sector officials did not provide data on their use to the Star. The best available data came from a CBP report in February, which said 144 rescues were associated with 67 rescue beacons "in the southwestern section of Arizona" in fiscal 2019.
"At this time, CBP's data systems lack the interoperability and data sets that would enable CBP to track and share specific information associated with migrant rescues with federal, state, and local partners, rescue beacons, 911 placards, location and identification of remains, and cell phone coverage on a large-scale basis," CBP officials said in the report.
A half-dozen satellite phones, akin to roadside assistance phones on highways, are being installed in the desert and the Border Patrol is placing placards in the desert as reference points for migrants when they call 911.
The aid group Humane Borders has set up a network of blue water stations in the desert and the group No More Deaths leaves water jugs and food on migrant trails. Groups known as Border Angels, Aguilas del Desierto (Eagles of the Desert), Armadillos Busqueda and Rescate (Armadillos Search and Rescue), and Battalion Search and Rescue all search for remains in the desert.
This is the wilderness where migrants cross the border in Southern Arizona.
Impact of border wall
One argument for reducing migrant deaths calls for building the 30-foot-tall wall along the entire Arizona border. The theory is that if no migrants are able to cross the border, then none will die in the desert after crossing the border.
The political messaging from former President Trump was that the wall would effectively seal off the border. But Border Patrol officials had a more measured goal, slowing down border crossings and stopping large groups from being able to cross all at once.
“It stopped most older people and most younger kids. When they walk up and they see a 30-foot-high wall, it stops them,” former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott told the Star during a visit to Tucson last fall.
The wall "doesn't always stop the 22-year-old" or the "super agile," but the wall makes it difficult for large groups to quickly cross together, Scott said.
Scott said he had seen people climb over the wall and cut through it, which “takes about 20 minutes, depending on the tools.” But if they climb over the wall, they will be easier to catch than “somebody that stood there and said ‘go’ and sprinted north.”
The wall was a flashpoint in the immigration debate for much of former President Trump's 2016 campaign and presidency. As a candidate, President Biden said he would not build another foot of border wall. Soon after taking office, Biden stopped wall construction, including an additional 20 miles of wall planned for Arizona's 370-mile long border with Mexico.
Arizona was at the center of wall building in 2019 and 2020, accounting for about 225 miles of wall, or roughly half of all the miles of wall built under the Trump administration.
Arizona also was the center of the border enforcement buildup in the early 2000s, when Arizona saw more border crossings than the other border states combined. That buildup included a vast network of sensors, pedestrian and vehicle barriers, highway checkpoints, surveillance towers, and a sharp increase in Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector.
The Border Patrol does not release statistics on where migrants are stopped in the Tucson Sector, making it difficult to say with certainty how the border wall changed crossing patterns. CBP officials in Arizona say they saw an increase in crossings on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation and the neighboring Baboquivari Mountains.
As border barriers were built over the past two decades, the Star analysis shows migrant deaths tended to rise in other cross-border corridors without barriers. Since the new wall was built, the effect has been most pronounced in the eastern portion of the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation. This area has been one of the deadliest for migrants since 2000 and saw a 57% increase in migrant deaths from 2019 to 2020, a much larger increase than any other cross-border corridor in Arizona.
The total number of remains found in Southern Arizona rose by 82 from 2019 to 2020. The eastern portion of the reservation accounted for 34% of that increase.
No new wall went up on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, where head-high vehicle barriers mark the reservation's 60-mile boundary with Mexico. A person can easily walk through or under these barriers. The reservation now includes about 47% of the Arizona border that doesn't have pedestrian fencing or a wall. By comparison, in 1990, the reservation accounted for less than 16% of Arizona’s unwalled or unfenced border with Mexico.
A second area without any new wall, the roughly 25 miles in the San Rafael Valley in eastern Santa Cruz County, has not seen an increase in migrant deaths. In fact, no deaths were reported in the valley so far in 2021.
Much of the border in Cochise County now has wall that stands 18 feet or 30 feet tall. Relatively few deaths were reported in that area over the years, although at least two people died from injuries sustained by falling from the new wall in Cochise County.
Nearly all the desert between the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation and Yuma, some 140 miles, has new border wall.
Miles of the 30-foot-tall border wall extend east of Sasabe, but the wall in that area has numerous gaps, some in washes and others next to boundary markers. Black plastic water bottles, commonly carried by migrants, dot the road that runs along the border wall.
Rather than build more wall, Biden said he plans to use more technology to monitor the border. UA researchers say barriers have a similar effect on crossing patterns as surveillance technology, leading to migrants crossing the border in more remote areas.
Difficult days
Joel Mondragon, 27, fled threats from organized crime groups in the Mexican state of Jalisco with his family. He's been in Nogales for nearly two months and said he did not plan to try to cross the border through the desert.
"They told me about asylum here and I think it's better, more correct, to do things right," Mondragon said. He has young daughters and "I wouldn't risk it."
For Chacón, she made the decision to leave Guatemala after a machete attack, she said, showing scars along her left arm.
Nadia’s sister Esthela disappeared in 2006 while crossing the border in Arizona "searching for the American Dream," according to a video testimonial Nadia provided in 2018 to the Colibri Center for Human Rights, a nonprofit in Tucson that helps identify migrants' remains and their families to find closure.
“She wanted to give her son a better future. School, clothes, food, everything that was very difficult, and is still difficult, to get in Mexico,” Nadia said. “She was an ambitious woman. She didn’t want to settle for how things were. She wanted to fight for more."
"I don’t know exactly how far Esthela walked. They think it was three days and that those days were very difficult for her, that it was terribly hot and perhaps Esthela wasn’t in the best health to walk,” Nadia said.
“I imagine that Esthela had to have suffered from thirst," Nadia said as her voice choked up and she wiped tears from her eyes. "Sometimes, I think about that and it, that idea, thinking about that, that Esthela died thirsty, it tortures me, it hurts me.”
"Esthela had to have been aware that she wasn’t going to make it across the border or that she wasn’t going to survive," Nadia said. "How must my sister have felt in those moments?”
“I often tell my nephew Emiliano, I tell him, ‘Your mom gave her life for you, because she loved you.’ And I think, if my sister lost her life crossing the border it’s so that her son could be a successful man and could have a chance.”
“We didn’t come here to do bad things. We came because we want our kids to get ahead, for school, because there are more opportunities here to work,” Nadia said.
“And, I don’t know, I think that telling my sister’s story can help so that someone analyzes that, that perhaps there are laws that are too unjust and aren’t giving people a chance," Nadia said.