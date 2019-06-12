Fun's fun, summer's great and all that. But Henry Severson, 4, seems to have had his fill of triple digits at this point, and summer's only just begun. Henry was trying to stay cool Tuesday at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia.
  • When is it open? May 25 to Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
  • Where is it located? 23 W. Calle Concordia in the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, near North Oracle Road 
  • How can I contact the center? 297-7946
