Plentiful sunshine. High 106F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 12, 2019 @ 1:58 pm
Fun's fun, summer's great and all that. But Henry Severson, 4, seems to have had his fill of triple digits at this point, and summer's only just begun. Henry was trying to stay cool Tuesday at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia.
