Police are asking for the public's help after a man was caught on video stealing large Lego sets from two stores in Oro Valley.
The alleged thief apparently stole two Millennium Falcon Lego sets from the Walmart Supercenter on Dec. 8, 2018 and the same Lego sets on Dec. 12 from the Target, both in Oro Valley, according to a Facebook post by the Oro Valley Police Department.
The suspect was described as a man in his early to mid-20s and was driving a tan SUV, thought to be a Nissan Xterra with a stolen license plate, officials said.
The Facebook post says the man is also a suspect in Tucson-area thefts. Anyone with information can call OVPD at 520-229-4900.