Old Bisbee Ghost Tours
Based on availability, federal employees will be able to receive free tickets to the Old Bisbee Ghost Tours.
Folks can call 432-3308 after 5 p.m. on the day you're hoping to take a tour and the company will check their availability.
Tours are available at 7 p.m. daily. Make sure to bring your government ID.
Unscrewed Theater
Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway, is offering federal employees free admission to any of their shows. All you have to do is show your federal ID at the box office.