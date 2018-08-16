- Watch out for bikers: Tucson has a lot of cyclists, so make sure to keep an eye out while driving around town, especially around campus and downtown.
- Check out the San Xavier Mission. You can walk around the mission, which was built in the late 1700s, and learn more about its history in the small museum. Find more information here.
- Drive the speed limit: Self-explanatory, but for everyone's safety, including your own, it is always best to follow the rules of the road.
- Recycle! Click here for some recycling dos and don'ts from the City of Tucson.
- The Daily Wildcat is the campus paper at the University of Arizona. They put out a guide every fall for new students. You can read it here: http://www.wildcat.arizona.edu/article/2018/08/campus-guide-2018