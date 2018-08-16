- Watch out for bikers: Tucson has a lot of cyclists, so be extra cautious when driving and make sure to keep an eye out, especially around campus and downtown.
- "This land belong to the Tohono Odham people and should honor them": There are lots of cool ways to get connected to Tucson's roots. One cool way is checking out the San Xavier Mission located on the San Xavier Reservation. It's a beautiful mission built in. And there's a small museum inside that
- "Drive the speed limit (especially on Speedway:)" Self-explanatory, but for everyone's safety, including your own, it is always best to follow the rules of the road.
- Recycle: Click here for some recycling tips from the City of Tucson.