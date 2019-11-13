The Shepherdz aren’t the only YouTube celebrities making waves in Tucson.
Influencers walk among us.
Here are some heavy hitters who call Southern Arizona home.
Still GlamorUS
1.01 million subscribers
Kasey Michaels has been operating a makeup-driven YouTube channel since 2009 and her numbers show how far she has come. She has nearly 700 videos on her primary account, youtube.com/user/stillGLAMORUS and more than 81,000 followers on her secondary account, StillGlamMom, youtube.com/user/StillGlamMom
High Carb Hannah
689,000 subscribers
Having dropped more than 70 pounds, High Carb Hannah has documented her weight loss using a plant-based diet over the last several years on her channel (youtube.com/user/Rawkaholics). Hannah, who has a P.O. Box in St. David, is married to another YouTube figure, Derek “Handeeman” Howlett. Howlett’s channel (tucne.ws/handeeman) has 148,000 subscribers and includes videos of solar panel and rainwater harvesting tank installations.
Sarah-n-Tuned
180,000 subscribers
Sarah-n-Tuned, who has a P.O. Box in Vail, is a former aerospace mechanic whose YouTube channel, tucne.ws/sarahntuned, is all about cars, complete with reviews, build-outs and repair projects. Find out more about Sarah-n-Tuned at sarahntuned.com.
Homesteadonomics
356,000 subscribers
Joe Mooney, who has a P.O. Box in Sahuarita, offers weekly DIY projects from building travel trailers to scrap wood beehives. youtube.com/user/homesteadonomics.
Style Mom XO
57,000 subscribers
Style Mom XO has been documenting her move from California to Tucson for the last month. Her YouTube channel deals with her daily activities, from cleaning to grocery shopping. tucne.ws/stylemomxo.