History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years until early 2018. Since then, two of four inspections had negative findings, most recently a probation rating Jan. 16.
What the inspector saw: Cold turkey and hot soup kept at unsafe temperatures; hand-washing sink blocked, a repeat violation; no chlorine test strips for sanitizing solution, a repeat violation; cookware not sanitized; holes in kitchen wall.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection on Jan. 28.
Comments: Operator Brian Flagg said the problems were corrected with help from volunteers.